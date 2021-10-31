Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GDLLF remained flat at $$1.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

