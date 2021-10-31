Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRPTF. HSBC raised shares of Getlink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getlink presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of Getlink stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Getlink has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

