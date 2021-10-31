Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lowered by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 3.9% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

GILD opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

