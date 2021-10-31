Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,581 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

