Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPN opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.84.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

