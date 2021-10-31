Gnosis Price Reaches $453.66 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Gnosis has a market cap of $682.56 million and $9.49 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $453.66 or 0.00749259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00228435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.