GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Down 51.9% in October

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the September 30th total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,498. GO Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.