GoChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.66 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. GoChain has a market cap of $42.09 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,152,741,802 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,866,810 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.