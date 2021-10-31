Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $49,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,587,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

