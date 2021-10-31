Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 13,391 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $53,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

