Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $51,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

