Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $897.20 million-$900.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.81 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LOPE traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. 1,393,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,338. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

