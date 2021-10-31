Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Guess? worth $112,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

