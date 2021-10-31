Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 800,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,225. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

