Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.13

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.13 and last traded at $104.94, with a volume of 6752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.93.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 46.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 130.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

