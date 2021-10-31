Handshake Reaches One Day Volume of $1.57 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $134.96 million and $1.57 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,361.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.05 or 0.06973030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.91 or 0.00312956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.45 or 0.00976526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00439345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00272431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00235867 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 434,995,285 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

