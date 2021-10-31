Harvest Finance Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $155.12 or 0.00255519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $98.34 million and $17.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 665,672 coins and its circulating supply is 633,954 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.