Head to Head Review: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) vs. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valneva and Pluristem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $126.02 million 17.68 -$73.56 million N/A N/A Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 4,240.66 -$29.15 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -81.06% -67.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valneva and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valneva currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.30%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 245.91%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Valneva.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

