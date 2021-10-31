Head-To-Head Survey: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HG has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HG and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 13.09 $1.00 billion $1.17 19.32

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HG and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimco Realty 0 3 11 0 2.79

Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $23.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

