Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 110.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

