Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.