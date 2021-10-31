HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.3 days.

HLTRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Clarus Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

HLS Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

