Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Gap Up to $18.48

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $19.95. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 1,271 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James raised Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $838.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 487,108 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.