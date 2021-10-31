Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

HLI opened at $112.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $113.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

