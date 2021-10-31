Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of HUBG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

