Hyprr (Howdoo) Hits Market Cap of $18.72 Million (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyprr (Howdoo) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00222611 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.