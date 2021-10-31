ICHI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,101.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00008257 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $18.68 million and $71,101.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00071945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00098744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,207.42 or 0.99663906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.45 or 0.06877044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00023032 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,744,728 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

