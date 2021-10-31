IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32.84 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $141.85 million and approximately $32.84 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00223672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00096360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,877,593 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.