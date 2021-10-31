IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $213,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,420,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $666.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.12 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

