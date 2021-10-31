Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.21 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.87. 1,479,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,978. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.36.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

