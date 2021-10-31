Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.21 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.30-8.50 EPS.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.87. 1,479,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,978. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.36.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
