Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.30-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.36.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

