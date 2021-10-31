IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAC.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.39 on Thursday. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAC (IMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.