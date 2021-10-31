Innova Achieves Market Capitalization of $204,740.08 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Innova has a total market cap of $204,740.08 and $21.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 81.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 196.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

