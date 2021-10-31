Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. 3,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

