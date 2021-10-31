Insider Selling: CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sells $400,916.25 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CIT opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

