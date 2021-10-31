Insider Selling: CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sells $400,916.25 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:CIT opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.
CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.
CIT Group Company Profile
CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.
