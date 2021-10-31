Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

Splunk stock opened at $164.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

