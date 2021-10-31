Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

