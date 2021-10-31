Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,222,864.20 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $23,023,170.60.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 292.26, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $470,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

