Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $272.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.70 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Insulet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.02. The stock had a trading volume of 439,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,728. Insulet has a one year low of $214.93 and a one year high of $312.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.44.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.