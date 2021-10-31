Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.280-$5.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.60 billion.Intel also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

