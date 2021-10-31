Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $370,000.

NASDAQ IPKW traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

