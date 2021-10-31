Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSR. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

