Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post $125.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.97 million. Invitae reported sales of $68.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $483.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $494.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $690.12 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 26.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 179,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Invitae by 8.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

