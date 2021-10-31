iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 26,552,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

