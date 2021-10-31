IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.370-$2.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.42.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $261.42 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day moving average is $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

