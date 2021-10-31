IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $269.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in all the past four quarters. The company enjoys a solid technological suite. Its efforts to help clients gain a deep understanding of the healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. With increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings will likely benefit from growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. Consistent share buybacks boost investors’ confidence and drive the bottom line. Meanwhile, high expenses put pressure on the company's bottom line, and high debt may limit its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange risk is also a concern for IQVIA Holdings .”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $261.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.40 and a 200-day moving average of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

