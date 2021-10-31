IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Earnings Results

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. IRadimed updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 23,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. IRadimed has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $277,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at $770,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,719. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

