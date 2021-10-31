Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $114,278,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 414,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. 1,943,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,375. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

