iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 30th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,597,000 after purchasing an additional 967,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $105.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

