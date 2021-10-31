iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $98,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $258.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $258.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

